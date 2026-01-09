UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Uxbridge police department and members of the community held a procession Friday for officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, who was killed Wednesday morning while on duty.

The hearse carrying the fallen officer first left the Westfield Medical Examiner’s Officer, and followed a route lined with blue ribbons where first responders saluted, and other community members were seen covering their hearts.

LaPorta was surrounded by motorcycles and cruisers on his way to the Uxbridge police station where he had worked since 2024. His wife and 13-year-old son stood outside the department with signs in hand.

LaPorta was killed on January 7 while trying to help a driver on the side of route 146 Northbound near Exit 6. Authorities said a tractor-trailer slid on the icy road and hit him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now those who knew him are mourning the tragic loss.

“I have an autistic granddaughter and sometimes we had issues and need to call support. He’d come a couple of times and was kind and compassionate,” said Tracy Braun, who knew LaPorta. “They are out here risking their lives everyday and it’s important we show them we’re grateful for them as a community.”

Along with family and friends, other people in the tight-knit community showed up to pay their respects.

“My husband is on the fire department and he was on the call that night. My son’s a police officer in another state — both first responders. This hits close to home,” said Kim Demers.

People also brought food and flowers for the family, and left momentos on the officer’s cruiser.

“He’s just doing his job, taking care of us and stuff happens and its like, ‘wow,'” said Bob Contorsi, who lives in Uxbridge. “If we’re out walking they always wave…it’s hard.”

From the police station, LaPorta was taken to a local funeral home. There will be visiting hours on Wednesday and a funeral on Thursday.

