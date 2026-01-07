UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Flags are lowered, flying at half-staff, along with black ribbons everywhere you look in the town of Uxbridge.

Stephanie Jezierski said she crossed paths with fallen Uxbridge police officer, Stephen LaPorta while working in the clerks office of Uxbridge District Court.

“In the court, there’s a sadness over there today,” Jezierski said. “He did work mostly overnights so that was few and far between but he was very nice, very personable. Its just sad.”

That feeling is shared throughout the community.

“Everybody knows who the police are. They’re friends of theirs, they went to school with them or they lived down the street from them since they were children,” Peter Sabourine said.

People came to the local coffee shop, looking for ways to help.

“Plenty of people came in this morning and were getting boxes of Joe and donuts and bring them to the police station just to show support for each other because its such a tragic loss,” CoCo Lambert said, of Jumbo Donuts.

LaPorta was relatively new to the Uxbridge police force. He previously worked as a dispatcher and patrol officer in Mendon and Hopedale.

On Facebook, Hopedale police shared their grief, saying, “Steve was an incredible person who would do anything for anyone. He was loved by all and will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, our friend. You will be deeply missed.”

