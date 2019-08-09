Uxbridge firefighter accused of inappropriately touching 2 girls released on $10K bail

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A veteran Uxbridge firefighter accused of assaulting young girls was released on $10,000 bail Friday.

Authorities say 45-year-old Abraham Rodas, of Douglas, has been placed on administrative leave following accusations he inappropriately touched two 10-year-old girls.

Prosecutors say the alleged incidents took place in Rodas’s apartment.

One of the girls described things like kissing on the lips and cheek that went on for “too long.”

The other victim told investigators about two separate incidents in which Rodas allegedly hugged her too tight.

A town meeting is scheduled for Monday to determine if further action needs to be taken.

“These are serious charges that do not reflect the town of Uxbridge or its employees,” interim Uxbridge Town Manager Peter Hechenbleikner said. “We expect better of our employees.”

Rodas has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims or anyone under the age of 16 with the exception of his 10-year-old daughter.

