Uxbridge firefighters investigate brush fire

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Uxbridge are investigating the cause of a brush fire that consumed eight acres of land and damaged a home Wednesday.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the cause of the brush fire at Old Elmdale Road.

Tipsters are asked to call the Uxbridge Police Department at 508-278-2787 or utilize the Arson Watch program by calling 800-682-9229.

