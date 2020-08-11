Uxbridge man charged with trying to extort West Virginia judge

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uxbridge man is facing federal charges after allegedly mailing extortion threats to a West Virginia judge, officials said.

Keith Lessard, 40, was charged with sending threats through e-mail and the Postal Service to a Kanawha County Circuit Judge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lessard allegedly threatened to extort the judge by claiming she engaged in illegal conduct against him in a 2010 case while she was an assistant prosecutor. Officials said there is no evidence of illegal conduct.

