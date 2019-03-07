Uxbridge marijuana shop given green light to begin recreational sales

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cannabis Control Commission has given a recreational marijuana location in Uxbridge the green light to open.

Caroline’s Cannabis, located at 640 Douglas St. in Uxbridge, has been authorized to begin adult-use retail sales on Monday.

Caroline’s will be the eleventh recreational marijuana location in the Bay State.

Retail locations previously opened in Gardner, Fall River, Salem, Leicester, Northampton, Wareham, Hudson, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Easthampton.

