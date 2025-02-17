UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Uxbridge police responded to a call for a cow on the loose Sunday evening — a first for the department.

Two officers headed to the Richardson Street area to corral the runaway calf, according to Uxbridge police.

They brought the calf back to her pasture and even took some selfies to mark the occasion.

“We COWnot make this stuff up!” Uxbridge police said in a Facebook post.

