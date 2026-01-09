UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Uxbridge police department is holding a procession for officer Stephen LaPorta, who was killed Wednesday morning while on duty.

State Police and Uxbridge police responded to reports of an officer down on Route 146 Northbound near Exit 6 shortly after midnight.

Police say LaPorta, 43, was outside his car assisting another driver when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. The highway was shut down for hours while first responders remained at the scene.

LaPorta was pronounced dead at the scene.

LaPorta had been with the Uxbridge police department for approximately two years. He is survived by his wife and 13-year-old child.

