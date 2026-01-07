UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uxbridge police officer was killed Wednesday morning in a motor vehicle crash on Route 146.

According to officials, the officer, whose identity has not yet been released, “was on duty assisting a motorist at the time of the crash”.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision,” Uxbridge police said in a statement.

The crash happened in the northbound lane of Route 146; the route is expected to be closed into the morning as officers investigate the scene.

“This is a devastating loss for our department and our community,” Uxbridge Chief of Police Marc Montminy said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

