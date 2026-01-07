Related Uxbridge community mourns the loss of fallen police officer

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Uxbridge police officer was killed early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a tractor-trailer while helping a driver, according to Uxbridge Town Clerk Kelly Cote.

State Police and Uxbridge police responded to reports of an officer down on Route 146 Northbound near Exit 6 shortly after midnight.

Officials identified the fallen officer as Stephen LaPorta, 43, of Uxbridge.

Police say LaPorta was outside his car, assisting another driver when he was struck by a tractor-trailer. The highway was shut down for hours while first responders remained at the scene.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders, the officer succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision,” Uxbridge police said in a statement. LaPorta was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This heartbreaking incident reminds us of the risk that law enforcement officers take everyday,” said Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy. “Officer LaPorta gave his life and service to this community, a sacrifice that we will never forget.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“Absolutely devastating that a resident, and obviously a law enforcement officer passed away, just devastating,” said one woman.

“This is a devastating loss for our department and our community,” Montminy said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones, and fellow officers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Uxbridge Police Department. An officer passed away this morning in a crash while assisting a motorist on Route 146. pic.twitter.com/TtyCJnAigH — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) January 7, 2026

Governor Maura Healey also paid a visit to the Uxbridge police station Wednesday to pay her respects following the tragedy.

“It’s a tough job what they do everyday. Again we are grateful for those who serve, and who are willing to risk their lives and well-being for the sake of the rest of us,” said Healey.

LaPorta had been with the Uxbridge police department for approximately two years. He is survived by his wife and 13-year-old child.

“I would call him a hero, any officer is a hero. Anyone who puts their life on the line everyday for all of us are heroes,” said one man who lives in Uxbridge.

Montminy is urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)