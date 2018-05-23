Uxbridge police searching for missing peacock

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Have you seen a peacock recently? If so, the Uxbridge Police Department wants to hear from you!

A resident in the town told officers that their pet peacock has gone missing, officials said.

“Really, my owners have reported me to the local police and ACO as missing,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 278-7755.

