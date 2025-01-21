UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Uxbridge Public Schools Superintendent Michael Baldassarre was arrested and is accused of drinking and driving.

Court documents reveal Baldassarre was driving 100 miles per hour in a 65 zone and almost crashed into another car on I-495 North in Bolton on Saturday.

A state police trooper says Baldassarre smelled of alcohol when he was pulled over, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.

The Uxbridge school committee chair says the board is aware of Baldassarre’s arrest and will discuss what to do at a meeting Tuesday night.

“Its something he’s going to have to deal with and Mike’s a decent person, a single dad, he has a teenage son. He’ll have to explain a lot of this,” said Uxbridge School Committee Chair Ben Casper. “We can’t leave the evening without a superintendent, so there is an agenda item to vote on an interim superintendent if that’s what we indeed need after the executive session.”

In 2023, 7NEWS reported that almost the entire school committee had resigned in a matter of days.

An independent investigator was hired to look into the district.

“At times we’ve disagreed but I do see he is always passionate about the children in the district and I think that passion for the children in the district is a good thing in that role,” said Casper.

As the case plays out in court, Baldassarre’s future with the district will be decided in the coming hours.

“Everybody in the district needs to know the youth in our district are first priority and we will be continuing along that theme to make sure they are appropriately care for and guided through their education,” said Casper.

