UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Standardized testing was put on hold at Whitin Intermediate School in Uxbridge after a student’s hands were burned by a malfunctioning school laptop Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., a school-owned laptop being used by a student to take an English Language Arts MCAS test “malfunctioned” and began smoking, Uxbridge Public Schools Superintendent Michael Baldassarre said in a statement.

The school building was evacuated and the student using the computer was taken to a hospital by their guardian for treatment of burns on their hands, Baldassarre said.

Uxbridge Fire responded to clear and ventilate the school building before students and staff returned at around 10:45 a.m., he said.

MCAS testing at the school has been put on hold until further notice, according to the district.

The school district and Department of Technology and Digital Learning are working with the laptop supplier to investigate the situation.

“The safety of our students is paramount and we will be taking the necessary steps to ensure that something like this does not occur in the future,” Baldassarre said in the statement.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)