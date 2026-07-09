HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The union representing bus drivers, mechanics, and wash rack workers in the Merrimack Valley announced it has sent an agreement to end the strike against the Merrimack Valley Transit Authority (MeVa) Thursday.

In a statement, Teamsters Local 170 Business Agent Jim Marks wrote in part, “Our members made the difficult decision to accept less in hourly wages than they believed they had earned because getting back to serving the riders and communities they care about was more important than prolonging this dispute. The one-year agreement preserves Saturday overtime, maintains the pension and health care improvements negotiated during bargaining, and provides both parties the opportunity to work with outside resources to resolve the remaining issue over Saturday work. Our members have done their part. They are ready to get back behind the wheel and serve the public – the riders and communities they love.”

The workers went on strike July 1 after employees said they were dissatisfied with a proposed scheduling change that would make optional Saturday shifts mandatory. All fixed-route bus service had been suspended while the strike occurred.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)