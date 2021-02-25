VA Bedford Healthcare System opens COVID vaccinations to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - VA Bedford Healthcare System opened COVID vaccinations to all veterans enrolled in VA healthcare, regardless of age, on Thursday thanks to a boost in supply.

The VA is administering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at its COVID Vaccination Clinic in the auditorium of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital on Springs Road in Bedford, the organization announced Wednesday.

Enrolled veterans may call the COVID-19 vaccination line at 781-687-4000 on weekdays to schedule an appointment. Appointments are available daily, including weekends, from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Dr. Shilpa Rungta, Chief of Staff at VA Bedford Healthcare System, said that expanding who is eligible to get the vaccine “is definitely a big deal for us and it’s a big deal from a public health perspective.”

“We really encourage everyone who’s enrolled to get their vaccine,” she continued. “It’s important.”

Designated caregivers enrolled in VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers Support may also receive the COVID vaccine with their veteran.

“If you’re in the Boston area or anywhere around, you’re welcome to come here and come to Bedford and get the vaccines,” Rungta said.

Veterans will automatically be scheduled for their second dose while at the clinic. By receiving the first dose at VA Bedford, the veterans agree to return to the same location for their second dose.

So far, the Bedford Health System has vaccinated more than 150,000 veterans and employees. Pop-up locations have been held in Lynn and Gloucester with a future vaccine clinic scheduled in Haverhill.

A veteran recently told 7NEWS he enjoyed the ease and convenience of getting a shot.

“It was like a well-oiled machine,” David Gustavsen said. “They put my name in a computer and it came up, I wasn’t lost in a black hole and I sat down and I got the shot, it was only one shot. “When I went through basic I think I had six at one time so this was a piece of cake.”

