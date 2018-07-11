VA nurse charged with stealing opioids from hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A nurse who worked at the Providence VA Medical Center has been charged with stealing liquid opioids from the facility for his own personal use and replacing them with saline.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Jared Scott, of West Warwick, was released on unsecured bond after pleading not guilty Tuesday to tampering with consumer products and acquiring a controlled substance by deception and subterfuge.

Prosecutors say through his job as a nurse, Scott had access to vials of liquid opioids for patient use. Not all the patients he allegedly stole opioids from were his. They say he removed vials of the drug for his own personal use and left behind vials filled with saline.

There was no answer at a listed number for Scott.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)