Vacant lot transformed into growing garden in Chinatown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vacant lot in Chinatown was transformed into a garden in an effort to beautify the neighborhood.

The garden, located on Hudson Street near the Chinatown gate, opened to the public Saturday drawing a crowd with music and family-friendly activities.

The project was designed by the Asian Community Development Corporation.

“We’re hoping to make Chinatown a greener and better place,” Kimi Nguyen said. “It’s always been, you know, kind of littered and dirtied. To try and combat that, we chose to make a garden.”

The organization has been serving Boston’s Asian community since 1987 with the goal of building affordable housing and empowering families.

