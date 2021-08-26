METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Perry learned that he was a close contact to someone who contracted the coronavirus and subsequently got tested, revealing that he was also positive for the virus, according to the mayor’s office.

The mayor is reportedly not experiencing any significant symptoms but will quarantine while working from home as required by CDC and DPH protocol.

Perry got vaccinated when it became available to his age group.

“I am thankful I got the vaccine when I did,” he said in a statement. “Let this be a reminder that this pandemic is not over. If you are not vaccinated, I implore you to do so.”

