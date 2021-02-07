Vaccinated New England healthcare workers head to Super Bowl on Patriots plane

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seventy six New England healthcare workers are boarding a plane Sunday morning at Logan Airport to head to the Super Bowl.

The team plane is being made available by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Sunday’s game is being played in Tampa, Florida.

The trip is a special “thank you” for all of the work they have done during the pandemic.

Kraft said the trip is a way for the team to celebrate healthcare workers from all six New England states and to give them a break for the day.

All healthcare workers boarding the plane have been vaccinated.

Kraft hopes that shining a spotlight on these vaccinated healthcare workers will encourage more people to get the vaccine when they are able to do so.

