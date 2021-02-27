Vaccination site at Reggie Lewis Center aiming to boost doses in Black community

BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers hosting a vaccination clinic at the Reggie Lewis Center Saturday said they hoped the event would boost vaccination rates among Black residents.

The event, hosted by the Black Boston COVID-19 Coalition, was about building trust in the community, according to City Council President Kim Janey.

“Those who are hardest hit by this pandemic have to be front and center when it comes to making sure that they have the treatment needed and get the vaccine,” said Janey, who will become acting mayor if Marty Walsh is approved as Secretary of Labor. “Not just equitable access to the vaccine, they’ve got to have confidence and trust. That happens when they walk in the door and they see people like them.”

