BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of an effort to bring vaccines to communities hardest hit by COVID-19, a vaccination site opened in Mattapan Thursday.

Eligible residents are now able to get vaccinated at the Morning Star Baptist Church on Blue Hill Avenue.

The clinic, which is by appointment only, is being run in partnership with the church, Mattapan Community Health Center and Boston Medical Center.

