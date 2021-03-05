Vaccine clinics in Revere, Lawrence working to get shots in arms of at-risk residents

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Massachusetts congresswomen visited vaccination clinics in Revere and Lawrence on Friday, where health workers have been vaccinating some of the state’s most at-risk residents.

Congresswoman Katherine Clark toured a vaccination clinic set up inside a middle school gym in Revere, greeting seniors over the age of 75 as they received their shots.

“Revere is one of those communities that has been disproportionately affected by a lack of access to health care,” she told reporters. “This is really an example of where we can do this, even in the most vulnerable communities.”

The state has put an emphasis on expanding its vaccine rollout to reach at-risk communities that are in need of help.

“I think this works tremendous. The people in Revere, a lot of us don’t have cars,” Revere school nurse Adrian Maguire said. “This is local for them.”

New data released by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows Massachusetts is doing well when it comes to vaccinating Black residents.

Six percent of the doses administered in Massachusetts to date have gone to Black residents, who make up seven percent of the state’s population, indicating just a one percent gap.

Only Maine, Utah, and Oregon rank higher with no gap at all.

There is a seven percent gap among the Hispanic population. While Hispanics make up 12 percent of the population, just five percent of the doses administered have gone to them.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan stopped by a vaccination site in Lawrence, a city with a large Hispanic and at-risk population.

“We talk about health care disparities, we talk about making sure that we’re accelerating and making sure our vaccine distribution is equitable,” Trahan said while touring the site, which is run by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. “These are the partners that are going to do that on the ground.”

Gov. Charlie Baker this week said that he thinks the one-dose, no-freeze Johnson and Johnson vaccine can be effectively used in mobile vaccination vans.

“It’s not just about convenience, it’s also about how you’re putting your doses to work,” Baker said.

Only 12,000 first-dose appointments opened up at mass vaccination sites next week because many people are due for the second dose, according to Baker.

