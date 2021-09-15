Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available for almost every school-aged child.

The pharmaceutical company is planning to submit data to the Food and Drug Administration on how its shot works in kids between the ages of 5 and 11.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says that data could be submitted to the FDA by the end of September or possibly the first week of October. After that happens, it will be up to the FDA to decide whether the vaccine can be approved.

Pfizer’s vaccine is fully approved for people 16-years-old and over and it has received the OK for emergency use in kids between the ages of 12 and 15.

There is currently no vaccine available for anyone under 12 years of age.

Pfizer is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as 6-months-old. Officials hope to submit that information in the future as well.

