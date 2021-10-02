More than 90 health care facilities have requested a 30-day extension to meet Gov. Dan McKee’s requirement to get all workers vaccinated against COVID-19, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Friday.

The list includes some of the largest hospitals in the state, including Rhode Island Hospital and the Miriam Hospital, along with dozens of nursing facilities.

A total of 92 health care facilities have requested extensions to meet the vaccine requirement, which took effect Friday. All have plans to meet the mandate by Oct. 31, according to the health department.

Another 215 facilities reported that they have are in compliance with the requirement, including Kent County Memorial Hospital and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

McKee announced in August that all health care workers would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.

On Friday, the health department separately ordered a Cranston dentist to stop practicing after he told The Providence Journal he would defy the mandate. The agency said Dr. Stephen Skoly must stop seeing patients until he meets the requirement.

The order gives Skoly 10 days to request a hearing. He told The Journal on Thursday that he would notify patients that he is not vaccinated.

