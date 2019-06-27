ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. health officials say the flu vaccine has again turned out to be a big disappointment.

The vaccine didn’t work against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the flu season. Figures released Thursday show the vaccine was only 29% effective overall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine turned out to be a mismatch against the later strain.

