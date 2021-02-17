Vaccine not responsible for recent decline in COVID-19 cases, CDC head says

The new head of the Centers for Disease Control Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday the recent decline in new COVID-19 cases across the country can not yet by linked to the national vaccine effort.

About 54 million doses have been administered nationwide, including more than 1.6 million in Massachusetts, and 5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

In Massachusetts, the state reported Tuesday that 304,657 had received both doses.

The seven-day average of new cases in the past week is down 22 percent across the country to just over 86,000, and hospital admissions are down 21 percent, but the statistics are still higher than the peak of the summer.

“We’re not at the place where we believe the current level of vaccination was driving down the current level of disease,” Wallensky said Wednesday during the White House’s COVID-19 briefing.

