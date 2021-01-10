Vaccine rollout for Mass. first responders begins Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders in Massachusetts say they’re eager to begin vaccinations Monday.

Monday’s vaccine rollout is part of phase one of the state’s plan to immunize those at highest risk who provide critical services. In the last two weeks, 95 firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and almost 700 are currently in quarantine.

“We’ve seen firehouses where the whole group either has to be quarantined or gets covid. Which means the rest of us have to work longer and extra hours,” said Rich MacKinnon Jr., president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts. “So it’s affecting us hard. This vaccine is something that’s much needed in the first responder community.”

“I feel good about it, I have a wife and a young kid at home,” said firefighter Brian Feeney.

In addition to first responders, the state will also begin vaccinating people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

