LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A van burst into flames in the parking lot of a gas station in Littleton Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to the Mobil travel plaza found large flames and thick black smoke coming from the vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

@LittletonFD FF on scene at Mobile travel plaza with fully involved car fire. Units now clearing pic.twitter.com/YkxvFGTyx5 — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) May 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)