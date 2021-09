BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A van burst into flames on Interstate 93 northbound in Braintree overnight.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames coming from the van.

Multiple lanes were closed as crews worked to put out the fire.

The van has since been removed from the highway and all lanes are back open.

