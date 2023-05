AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A van collided with a school bus on Route 20 in Auburn Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. near Millbury Street.

Police say the school bus was empty other than the driver at the time of the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

Please avoid Rt 20 at Millbury Street pic.twitter.com/7nEoJkr64c — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) May 3, 2023

