DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a home in Dorchester, after a van carrying 16 elderly passengers crashed into it, according to police.

Boston police say around 1:01 p.m., they received a call for a van that crashed into a Dorchester home on Rowell Street.

Officials say of the 16, 14 were taken to the hospital as a precaution injuries.

Several crews are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)