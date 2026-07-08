BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a ferry’s stern Wednesday morning at the Steamship Authority’s Vineyard Haven Terminal.

Officials say around 9:15 a.m., a white minivan sped onto the vehicle deck of the M/V Island Home before boarding, drove across the length of the deck, and hit a ferry’s stern loading doors.

Officials say no one was on the deck at the time, but one passenger in the van was taken by emergency personnel for treatment.

Three one-way trips were canceled as a result. The Sankaty ran for the Island Home, and crews were working with the displaced customers to accommodate them on other trips as space was available.

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