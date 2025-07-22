NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Vice President J.D. Vance landed on Nantucket Tuesday where he will be headlining a Republican National Committee fundraiser.

Tickets for the fundraiser cost $150,000 per couple, or couples can join the RNC for $250,000.

Vance’s motorcade was seen leaving the airport.

Protests against Vance and the Trump administration are planned across the island.

