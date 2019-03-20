Vandalism investigation intensifies after more Boston memorials desecrated

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help in tracking down the person responsible for vandalizing several memorial monuments at Mount Hope Cemetery in Mattapan, just days after another memorial was similarly vandalized in South Boston.

Officers responding to the cemetery at 355 Walk Hill St. found five memorials that had been vandalized, including one which is dedicated to fallen Boston officers, officials said.

The Boston Police Relief Association Memorial was erected in honor and memory of officers who have passed away.

State Sen. Nick Collins called the incident a troubling trend.

“We’re desecrating memorials to people who passed in service to our nation,” Collins said. “That’s unacceptable, and we have to send a clear message that it is.”

Memorials dedicated to the Civil War, Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Knights of Columbus, and Free Masons were also targeted.

“How incredibly distasteful and disheartening it is to learn about the damage done to the memorials at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Mattapan. Clearly, these memorials are meant to honor and show great respect to those, whether they be veterans or police officers, who spent a lifetime in dedicated service to our city and nation,” Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said in a statement. “I find it beyond reprehensible and wrong that anyone would think it okay to damage and desecrate such hallowed grounds. Clearly, we hope to quickly identify and hold accountable the person responsible for these misguided and hateful actions.”

“These acts of vandalism will not be tolerated in our city,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “Together with the Boston police, we will make sure anyone involved will be held responsible.”

On Monday, police found what appeared to be oil splashed all over a World War II memorial in South Boston.

The memorial was created by World War II veteran John Mullen. His granddaughter says he died on the same day it was reported vandalized.

“It would have killed him,” she said. “It would have broken his heart. He would have been devastated if he found out.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

Anonymous tips can be left on the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

