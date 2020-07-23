Vandalism of Black Lives Matter sign at Arlington High School under investigation

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Black Lives Matter sign was vandalized outside of Arlington High School on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism outside the school on Massachusetts Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. spoke with a custodian who said the banner hung on a construction fence reading “We Believe Black Lives Matter” was vandalized and spray painted, police said.

The banner was removed an hour and 15 minutes before police arrived, officials said.

It was placed on the fence earlier in the summer after conversations with school administrators and Black Student Union and Anti-Racism Working Group members at the school.

“We are thankful to the Arlington Police Department for investigating this matter. In the meantime, we will prioritize repairing or replacing the banner so that it can continue to serve as a visible reminder of our commitment to community-building for and among students, faculty, and staff alike,” Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Bodie said.

