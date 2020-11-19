Vandalism of Fenway Park’s Black Lives Matter banner under investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Black Lives Matter banner belonging to the Boston Red Sox was vandalized last Friday, police said.

The banner overlooking the Mass Pike on Lansdowne Street at Fenway Park was apparently torn down, according police.

Pieces of the banner can be seen on the ground on the side of Fenway Park now.

The team is working on replacing the banner, which was put up in July.

