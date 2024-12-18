CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A religious display that was damaged in front of the New Hampshire State House has now been replaced.

A statue of Baphomet, a symbol of the Satanic Temple, was vandalized earlier this month.

The mannequin was split in half and the tablet that was with it was also smashed.

Temple officials replaced the statue on Monday.

It was initially erected in opposition to the Nativity scene and Christmas tree that are also on display outside the state house.

The city said the display is allowed under First Amendment and religious freedom protections.

