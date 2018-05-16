Vandalized school buses force officials to cancel classes

POLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine school district has canceled classes for a day because school buses were vandalized.

RSU 16 officials say someone slashed the tires on buses in the district’s fleet. The district serves Mechanic Falls, Minot, and Poland. Administrators say they hope the buses are fixed in time for Thursday classes.

Officials say the district’s security system may help in their investigation.

