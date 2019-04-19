BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College officials are searching for whoever wrote on street-level advertising posters and the walls of the Little Building the names of students whom vandals believe have violated the college’s sexual misconduct policy.

This vandalism came as some students feel college officials did not adequately address a number of sexual misconduct incidents, Emerson College President Lee Pelton wrote in a letter to the community.

“While the College does not disclose reports of student sexual misconduct, we take appropriate action on each and every single report,” the letter read. “Our cherished and long-held College value of basic fairness is undermined when members of our community accuse other members of violating the College’s code of conduct without the benefit of all the facts.”

The writings have since been removed.

Pelton encourages any students who have concerns or have been impacted by these events to contact the Office of the Campus Life, the Healing and Advocacy Collective, Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services (ECAPS), or the Office of the Chaplain.

