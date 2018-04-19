BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A Boston business that helps nurture black entrepreneurs has been struck by racist graffiti just days before its spring opening.

The phrase “White Lives Matter” was spray painted on the side of the Black Market space in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Detectives from @bostonpolice Civil Rights Unit investigating this graffiti sprawled on the wall of “the black market” in #DudleySq #Roxbury #7News pic.twitter.com/8P1mW6UBKJ — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) April 19, 2018

Co-owner Kai Grant says the neighborhood has been targeted by vandals before, but this is the first time it has had racial tones.

She says the graffiti “takes the wind out of you.”

Black Market operates as a space on Washington Street for vendors to sell their goods. Grant said the market generated of $400,000 in revenue for 150 vendors in just 33 days last summer.

Mayor Marty Walsh says such vandalism “will not be tolerated.”

“Any defacement of other people’s property is a crime, and will not be tolerated,” Walsh said in a statement. “I know we have it in us to do better, as I saw this weekend during One Boston Day — and as Bostonians we need to continue striving towards acting with kindness and goodwill every day of the year.”

Police are trying to determine if a hate crime was committed. The incident is under investigation.

