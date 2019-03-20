PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Plymouth police are investigating acts of vandalism at a small farm that houses an outreach program for local veterans.

Officers responding to Three Harts Farm learned that someone had knocked over a water tower, which received extensive damage, and a portable toilet.

Christopher Hart, who started the Nathan Hale Foundation, was stunned that someone would try to destroy something that veterans had built.

“Our veterans that did build it are very, very heartbroken and sickened by this,” he said. “They didn’t think something like that could happen in this country.”

Hart says the expensive repairs to the farm will push back the foundation’s farming timeline well into the summer.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

