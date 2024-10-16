NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police are investigating several reports of decorations being destroyed by vandals in Nashua, and in one case, someone is already helping a homeowner replace the stolen decorations.

“It’s very discouraging,” said Scott Rossi, whose decorations were damaged. “I’ve been here at this house for 10 years, and I’ve done it every year, and this is the first time anything’s ever happened.”

Home security video captured the moment a group of kids vandalized his front yard decorations ahead of Halloween.

Rossi said he was working in his office when he heard something attacking his inflatables.

“I could see that it was dragged out, they were left out on the street,” he said. “I checked my Ring camera, and it was two kids. They came up, grabbed the two inflatables and just ran.”

The incident left one of the inflatables destroyed, and Rossi isn’t the only person to have this happen.

Nashua police said they are investigating several similar reports of stolen Halloween decorations, and believe there could be more.

“They’re just out to destroy them,” Rossi said. “They’re not trying to keep them or do anything with them.”

The community isn’t letting this diminish Rossi’s Halloween spirit; an anonymous person dropped off a replacement inflatable for the one he lost.

“I had to light it up,” Rossi said. “It was a gift, so it’s now the centerpiece of my front yard.”

Rossi said he and his neighbors are working together to solve this mystery.

“Other people who have had similar incidents in the neighborhood as well, have reached out and shared videos of vehicles and everything so we have a lot more information now,” he said. “Hopefully going forward that just discourages them from doing any more.”

