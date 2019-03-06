‘Vans challenge’ has people flipping their sneakers on social media

(WHDH) — The latest craze taking the internet by storm is the “Vans Challenge,” which was launched by a woman who noticed that no matter how she threw her Vans shoes, they’d always come to rest upright.

Since the woman’s post went viral, scores of people have put their own Vans to the test — and shared the results on social media.

7News’ Amaka Ubaka and Kris Anderson gave it a shot Wednesday morning.

