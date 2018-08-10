Vape battery sparks luggage fire at airport checkpoint

Credit: Transportation Security Administration via Storyful

(WHDH) — A Transportation Security Administration agent sprang into action last month when smoke began billowing from a bag going through a checkpoint at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia.

A video clip released by the TSA on Thursday shows lead officer Darrell Wade grabbing the smoking bag off a conveyor belt and bringing it away to safety.

The fire was caused by a malfunctioning e-cigarette battery, according to WSB-TV.

TSA officials said Wade’s quick actions help prevent possible injuries to passengers.

