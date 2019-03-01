Vape shop owner, 4 employees accused of selling marijuana products to minors

Taunton Police seized marijuana and several marijuana edibles and vape cartridges containing THC at the Kloudy Visionz Vape Shop today. (Photo courtesy: Taunton Police)

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a vape shop in Taunton, along with four of his employees, have been charged with selling marijuana products out of the shop, including sales to minors, officials said.

An investigation into illegal marijuana sales at Kloudy Visionz Vape Shop at 9 Old Colony Ave. led to the arrest of 25-year-old Jason Correia, the owner of the business, and his employees, according to Taunton Police Chief Edward Walsh.

Detectives executing a search warrant at the shop around 2:30 p.m. Friday are said to have seized about 12 ounces of marijuana, several marijuana edibles and chocolate bars, several cartridges of vape liquid containing THC, and $5,000

The shop’s license to sell tobacco and nicotine products expired in 2018 and had not been renewed in 2019, according to police.

Investigators say they had received reports in recent weeks of high school-aged students buying marijuana products at the store. During the course of the investigation, several children could reportedly be seen going in and out of the business, some of them riding to the store on their bicycles.

Many of the customers in the store did not go to the cash register, but instead went off to the side of the store, and still came out with products in hand, according to police.

Correia is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana) and conspiracy to violate drug law. He has been issued a summons to appear in court and will be arraigned at a later date.

Victor Burgos, 22, Juan Padua, 27, Alexander Lucia, 22, and Kody Braese, 23, are also facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug (marijuana) and conspiracy to violate drug law. They are all expected to be arraigned Monday Taunton District Court.

“I want to commend the strong police work that went into this investigation and thank those who came forward about what was really going on in the store,” Walsh said in a press release. “While marijuana is now legal in Massachusetts, the legal purchase age is 21 and it must be purchased from a store that is licensed to sell it. What these men were doing was just wrong, especially selling it to children.”

The Taunton Health Department and License Commission has since been notified of the arrests and investigation.

