Vaping merchants fear Mass. ban will ruin businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s temporary four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products could destroy new businesses based around the industry, vaping merchants said.

Jonathan Lau, who runs The Vape Shop in Brighton, says his business will likely not survive the ban.

“I will probably have to close down and file for bankruptcy. This is very nerve-wracking, I am scared,” Lau said. Baker announced the ban Tuesday, declaring a public health emergency after multiple instances nationwide uptick of severe lung disease associated with the use of e-cigarettes and marijuana vaping products. The state Department of Public Health unanimously approved the ban 11-0, and state police will be allowed to seize any vaping products in stores until January 25, 2020 unless further action is taken. Lau said he supported proposed regulations in Boston to limit where mint and menthol are purchased to help curb vaping among young people, but said legal shops like his have nothing to do with recent illnesses. “I have a legal shop, 21 and over shop, legal establishment. We help adult smokers quit and all of this bad news is being brought on by drug dealers selling on the illicit market and it’s hurting my legitimate business,” Lau said. “I was very angry to hear the news.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)