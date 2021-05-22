Variant 1st seen in UK now dominant in LA County

LOS ANGELES — Health officials say the most common COVID-19 variant of concern circulating in Los Angeles County is now a variant discovered in the U.K.

Previously, two California variants were dominant, but in the past week 53% of 40 specimens analyzed by a public health laboratory were the U.K. variant and none were California variants, the county Department of Public Health said Saturday. Variants discovered in Brazil and South Africa also were detected.

The department says the findings highlight the need for continuing precautions, especially by those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. It says research shows that the available vaccines are highly effective against the variants circulating in the county.

Once staggering under COVID-19, the county of 10 million residents on Saturday reported 14 new deaths and 265 new cases. There were 330 people hospitalized and 24% were in intensive care units. Statewide, more than 36 million doses of vaccine have been administered and 16.5 million people are fully vaccinated.

California is planning to reopen on June 15, no longer requiring social distancing and allowing full capacity for businesses.

