FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA’s “Vax Express” made its final stop Sunday.

The travelling vaccination site offered Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to anyone ages 12 and up at a stop in Fitchburg.

People who received the shot also got a $25 grocery store gift card.

