Vegas gunman’s Google searches included several highly-populated places in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Documents released Friday detailing an investigation into the man responsible for killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more after opening fire from high-rise hotel suite in Las Vegas show he searched for several highly-populated places in Boston before carrying the massacre back in October.

Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and investigated other possible targets.

On May 18, 2017, Paddock used Google Map to search locations in Venice Beach and Boston, according to the documents.

The following queries were made:

Royal Rooters’ Club, Boston, MA

Blandford Street. Station, United States

Boston University Questrom School of Business

Boston Hotel Buckminster, Beacon Street, Boston, MA

Boston Arts Academy

Official Red Sox Team Store

Official Red Sox Team Store, 19 Yawkey Way, Boston, MA

Venice Ale House

Fairmont Miramar Hotel, Santa Monica, CA

The Bungalow, 101 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA

The documents also indicate the Paddock searched for “summer concerts 2017,” “open air concert venues,” “biggest open air concert venues,” “Las Vegas high rise condos rent,” “swat weapons,” and more.

RELATED: View the documents here

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and the FBI have said they found no link to international terrorism. An investigation concluded that Paddock acted alone.

Paddock fired more than 1,100 bullets, mostly from two windows in the high-rise hotel, Lombardo has said.

Paddock killed himself with a gunshot to the mouth before police reached him. Investigators found 23 guns in the rooms, including 12 rifles that a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms official said were fitted with “bump stock” devices.

