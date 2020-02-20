Vehicle catches fire inside showroom of Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a vehicle fire that broke out in the showroom of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Lynnfield early Thursday morning.

A security guard patrolling the area of Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield on Broadway around 4 a.m. called 911 after noticing a glow coming from the front window of the building, according to Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis.

Firefighters responding to the scene found a sprinkler system contained the flames to the original vehicle but the building had been filled with smoke.

Crews dealt with freezing temperatures, which caused the parking lot to ice over.

One firefighter may have sustained a finger injury from falling on the ice but no one was transported to the hospital, Davis said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)